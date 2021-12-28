Hawaii reports 824 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 824 coronavirus cases for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

There are 613 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 50 on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, 107 on Maui, 25 on Molokai and 25 diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 104,597.

The state death toll stands at 1,082.

The state stands at 74.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: