HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,124 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 5,912 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 966 on the Big Island, 503 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 624 on Maui, 17 on Molokai, and 95 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 282,619.

The state death toll rose to 1,457.

The state stands at 77.6% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 1,210 and the average test positivity rate is 18.4%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: