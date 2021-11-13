Hawaii reports 81 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 81 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Saturday, Nov. 13.

There are 39 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, 13 on Kauai, 16 on Maui, and three diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 85,709.

The state death toll stands at 976.

The state stands at 72.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

