Hawaii reports 81 COVID cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 81 new coronavirus cases, and one new death on Sunday, Nov. 14.

There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, six on Kauai, 16 on Molokai, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 85,970.

The state death toll rises to 977.

The state stands at 72.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: