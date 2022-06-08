HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,033 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 5,794 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 841 on the Big Island, 435 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 849 on Maui, 23 on Molokai, and 90 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 290,652.

The state death toll rose to 1,465.

The state stands at 77.7% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 1,085 and the average test positivity rate is 19.2%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: