Hawaii reports 80 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 80 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for Tuesday, April 4.

There are 59 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 10 on Maui and six residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui and one case on Oahu were removed from the counts.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 32,732.

The state death toll remains 484.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: