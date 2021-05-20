Hawaii reports 80 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 80 COVID-19 cases for Thursday, May 20.

That brings state total to 35,665.

The state death toll remains 492.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,773 (3)
  • Honolulu: 26,030 (50)
  • Kauai: 310
  • Maui: 3,585 (5)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 49
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,147 (1)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,279
  • Deaths: 492
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,106

Probable Cases:

  • Hawaii County: 63
  • Honolulu: 725
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 797
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 44

