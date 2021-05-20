Hawaii reports 80 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 80 COVID-19 cases for Thursday, May 20.
That brings state total to 35,665.
The state death toll remains 492.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,773 (3)
- Honolulu: 26,030 (50)
- Kauai: 310
- Maui: 3,585 (5)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 49
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,147 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,279
- Deaths: 492
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,106
Probable Cases:
- Hawaii County: 63
- Honolulu: 725
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 797
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 44