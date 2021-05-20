Hawaii reports 80 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 80 COVID-19 cases for Thursday, May 20.

That brings state total to 35,665.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The state death toll remains 492.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,773 (3)

Honolulu: 26,030 (50)

Kauai: 310

Maui: 3,585 (5)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 49

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,147 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 2,279

Deaths: 492

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,106

Probable Cases: