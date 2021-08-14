Hawaii reports 791 COVID cases, one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 791 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday, Aug. 14.

There are 544 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 15 on Kauai, 65 on Maui, six on Molokai and 27 diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 50,355.

The state death toll rises to 548.

The state stands at 61.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 5,442 (134)

Honolulu: 35,973 (544)

Kauai: 793 (15)

Maui: 5,932 (65)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 119 (6)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,979 (27)

Required Hospitalization: 3,000 (29)

Deaths: 548 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 7,630

Probable Cases