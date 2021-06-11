Hawaii reports 78 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 78 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Friday, June 11.

There are 33 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and 5 diagnosed out of state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings state total to 36,871.

The state death toll remains 505.

  • Hawaii County: 3,024 (30)
  • Honolulu: 26,660 (33)
  • Kauai: 324
  • Maui: 3,754 (10)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 55
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,225 (5)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,378
  • Deaths: 506
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 736

Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 66
  • Honolulu: 760
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 810
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 51

             

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories