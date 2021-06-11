Hawaii reports 78 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 78 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Friday, June 11.

There are 33 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and 5 diagnosed out of state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings state total to 36,871.

The state death toll remains 505.

Hawaii County: 3,024 (30)

Honolulu: 26,660 (33)

Kauai: 324

Maui: 3,754 (10)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,225 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,378

Deaths: 506

Cases in the past 14 days: 736

Probable Cases