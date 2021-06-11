Hawaii reports 78 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 78 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Friday, June 11.
There are 33 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and 5 diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 36,871.
The state death toll remains 505.
- Hawaii County: 3,024 (30)
- Honolulu: 26,660 (33)
- Kauai: 324
- Maui: 3,754 (10)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,225 (5)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,378
- Deaths: 506
- Cases in the past 14 days: 736
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 66
- Honolulu: 760
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 810
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 51