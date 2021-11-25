Hawaii reports 77 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 77 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Thursday, Nov. 25.

There are 25 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 16 on the Big Island, four on Kauai, 32 on Maui, -1 on Molokai, one diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 87,183.

The state death rose to 1,014.

The state stands at 72.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: