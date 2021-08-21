Hawaii reports 763 COVID cases, one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 763 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday, Aug. 21.

There are 469 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 126 on the Big Island, 26 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 123 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 11 diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll rises to 563.

That brings the state total to 55,206.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

The state stands at 61.7% of vaccinated residents.

