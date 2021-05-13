Hawaii reports 76 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 76 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for Thursday, May 13.

There are 49 on Oahu, 17 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Molokai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu and one case from out-of-state were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,450.

The state death toll stands at 489.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: