Hawaii reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 752 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Thursday, Aug. 19.

There are 426 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 163 on the Big Island, 25 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, four on Molokai, one on Lanai and eight diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 53,598.

The state death toll rises to 558.

The state stands at 61.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: