Hawaii reports 75 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 75 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, July 8.
There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, six on Kauai, seven on Maui and 12 diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 38,196.
The state death toll stands at 519.
The state stands at 58.1% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,312 (9)
- Honolulu: 28,145 (24)
- Kauai: 400
- Maui: 4,725 (1)
- Lanai: 115
- Molokai: 80
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,419 (5)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,507
- Deaths: 519
- Cases in the past 14 days: 611
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 74
- Honolulu: 799
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 822
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 58