Hawaii reports 75 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 75 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, July 8.

There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, six on Kauai, seven on Maui and 12 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,196.

The state death toll stands at 519.

The state stands at 58.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,312 (9)

Honolulu: 28,145 (24)

Kauai: 400

Maui: 4,725 (1)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,419 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,507

Deaths: 519

Cases in the past 14 days: 611

Probable Cases