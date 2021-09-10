Hawaii reports 747 COVID cases, eight new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 747 new coronavirus cases, and eight new deaths on Friday, Sept. 10.

There are 747 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 140 on the Big Island, 43 on Kauai, 100 on Maui, 2 on Molokai, and 6 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 70,320.

The state death toll rises at 641.

The state stands at 64.9% of vaccinated residents.

