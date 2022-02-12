Hawaii reports 740 COVID cases, 11 new deaths



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 740 new coronavirus cases, and 11 new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 12.

There are 338 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 86 on the Big Island, 185 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 72 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 50 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 230,978.



The state death toll rises to 1,258.

The state stands at 75.3 % of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: