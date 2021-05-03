Hawaii reports 74 coronavirus cases, one death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 74 COVID-19 cases and one fatality for Monday, May 3.

There are 49 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, 11 on Maui and three residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 32,654.

The state death toll is now 484.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: