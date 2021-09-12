Hawaii reports 735 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 735 new coronavirus cases, and seven new deaths on Sunday, Sept. 12.

There are 484 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 111 on the Big Island, 56 on Kauai, 57 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 22 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 71,891.

The state death toll rises to 660.

Hawaii stands at 64.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

