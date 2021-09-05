Hawaii reports 731 COVID cases, 10 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 731 new coronavirus cases, and 10 new deaths on Sunday, Sept. 5.

There are 510 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 100 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 78 on Maui, and 13 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 67,509.

The state death toll rises to 624.

The state stands at 63.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: