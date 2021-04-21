Hawaii reports 73 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 73 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, April 21.

As a result of updated information, one case out-of-state, one case on Maui, and two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 45 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, 15 on Maui, one on Molokai, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 31,561.