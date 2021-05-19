Hawaii reports 73 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, May 19.

That brings state total to 35,585

The state death toll remains 492.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,770 (7)
  • Honolulu: 25,980 (41)
  • Kauai: 310
  • Maui: 3,580 (4)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 49 (2)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,146 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,269
  • Deaths: 492
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,158

Probable:

  • Hawaii County: 64
  • Honolulu: 714
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 795
  • Molokai: 15
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 44

