Hawaii reports 73 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, May 19.

That brings state total to 35,585

The state death toll remains 492.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,770 (7)

Honolulu: 25,980 (41)

Kauai: 310

Maui: 3,580 (4)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 49 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,146 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,269

Deaths: 492

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,158

Probable: