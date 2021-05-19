Hawaii reports 73 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, May 19.
That brings state total to 35,585
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
The state death toll remains 492.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,770 (7)
- Honolulu: 25,980 (41)
- Kauai: 310
- Maui: 3,580 (4)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 49 (2)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,146 (4)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,269
- Deaths: 492
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,158
Probable:
- Hawaii County: 64
- Honolulu: 714
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 795
- Molokai: 15
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 44