Hawaii reports 720 COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 720 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Aug. 30.

There are 468 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 139 on the Big Island, 34 on Kauai, zero on Lanai, 73 on Maui, zero on Molokai and 6 Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 62,949.

The state death toll remains at 589.

The state stands at 62.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: