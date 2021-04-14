Hawaii reports 72 Coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 72 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Wednesday, April 14.

As a result of updated information, one case on the Island of Hawaii was removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

That brings state total to 30,980.

There are 35 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 16 on the Big Island, 17 on Maui and four residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll stands at 473.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: