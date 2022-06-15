HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 7,199 new coronavirus cases and 9 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 5,276 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 803 on the Big Island, 377 on Kauai, 10 on Lanai, 602 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, and 121 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 297,851.

The state death toll rose to 1,474.

The state stands at 77.8% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 976 and the average test positivity rate is 18.9%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: