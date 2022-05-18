HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 7,149 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 4,922 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 850 on the Big Island, 460 on Kauai, 18 on Lanai, 746 on Maui, 26 on Molokai, and 127 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 265,571.

The state death toll rose to 1,446.

The state stands at 77.5% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 925 and the average test positivity rate is 16.9%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: