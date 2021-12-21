Hawaii reports 707 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 707 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

There are 647 coronavirus on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, 10 on Kauai, 24 on Maui, one on Lanai, one on Molokai and 15 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 94,293.

The state death toll remains at 1,072.

The state stands at 73.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: