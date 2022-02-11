Hawaii reports 707 COVID cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 707 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths on Friday, Feb. 11.

There are 414 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 55 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 62 on Maui, 14 on Molokai and 12 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 230,238.

The state death toll rose to 1,247.

The state stands at 75.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: