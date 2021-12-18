Hawaii reports 707 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 707 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 18.

There are 622 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, 22 on Kauai, 32 on Maui, and nine diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 91,774.

The state death toll rises to 1.070.

The state stands at 73.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
December 25 2021 08:48 pm