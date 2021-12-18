Hawaii reports 707 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 707 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 18.

There are 622 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, 22 on Kauai, 32 on Maui, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 91,774.

The state death toll rises to 1.070.

The state stands at 73.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: