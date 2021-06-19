Hawaii reports 70 coronavirus cases, one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 70 coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, June 19.

There are 25 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, seven on Maui and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,284.

The state death toll rises to 511.

The state vaccination rate stands at 56%

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,192 (30)

Honolulu: 27,957 (25)

Kauai: 346 (2)

Maui: 4,638 (7)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 79

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,317 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,416 (5)

Deaths: 511

Cases in the past 14 days: 665 (5)

Probable Cases

Hawaii County: 68

Honolulu: 773

Lanai: 3

Kauai: 4

Maui: 819

Molokai: 24

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 53

.