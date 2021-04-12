Hawaii reports 70 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 70 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday, April 12.

That brings state total to 30,846.

There are 48 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, 15 on Maui and two residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll remains at 471.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: