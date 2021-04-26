Hawaii reports 70 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 70 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for Monday, April 26.

There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, six on Maui and 14 on Kauai. No residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

The state death toll remains 478.

That brings state total to 31,991.