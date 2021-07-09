Hawaii reports 69 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 69 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday, July 9.

DOH confirms 37 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, and 12 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,265.

The state death toll stands at 519.

The state stands at 58.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,321 (9)

Honolulu: 28,182 (37)

Kauai: 407 (7)

Maui: 4,729 (0)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,431 (12)

Required Hospitalization: 2,515

Deaths: 519

Cases in the past 14 days: 632

Probable Cases