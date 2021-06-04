Hawaii reports 69 coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 69 COVID-19 cases for Friday, June 4.

There are 27 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 25 on the Big Island, 13 on Maui and four diagnosed out of state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings state total to 36,471.

The state death toll remains at 501.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,931 (25)

Honolulu: 26,488 (27)

Kauai: 321

Maui: 3,674 (13)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,206 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,351

Deaths: 501

Cases in the past 14 days: 694

Probable Cases: