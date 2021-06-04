Hawaii reports 69 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 69 COVID-19 cases for Friday, June 4.

There are 27 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 25 on the Big Island, 13 on Maui and four diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 36,471.

The state death toll remains at 501.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,931 (25)
  • Honolulu: 26,488 (27)
  • Kauai: 321
  • Maui: 3,674 (13)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 55
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,206 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,351
  • Deaths: 501
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 694

Probable Cases:

  • Hawaii County: 65
  • Honolulu: 745
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 796
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 48

