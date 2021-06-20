Hawaii reports 69 coronavirus cases, two new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 69 coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Sunday, June 20.

There are 44 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 13 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, and 10 on Maui.

That brings the state total to 37,353.

The state stands at 56% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll rises to 513.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,205 (13)

Honolulu: 27,641 (44)

Kauai: 348 (2)

Maui: 4,648 (10)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 79

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,317

Required Hospitalization: 2,420 (4)

Deaths: 513 (2)

Cases in the past 14 days: 653

Probable Cases