Hawaii reports 69 coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 69 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for Wednesday, April 28.

As a result of updated information, three cases on Kauai and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

There are 55 coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and two on Kauai. One resident was diagnosed outside of the state.

The state death toll rises to 482.

That brings state total to 32,110.