Hawaii reports 650 COVID cases, 16 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 650 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday, Feb. 17.

There are 353 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 91 cases on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 92 on Maui, six on Molokai and 40 diagnosed out of the state.

That brings the state total to 233,155.

The state death toll rose to 1,290.

The state stands at 75.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: