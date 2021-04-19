Hawaii reports 65 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday, April 19.

There are 52 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and one Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 31,446.