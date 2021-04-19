Hawaii reports 65 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday, April 19.
There are 52 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and one Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 31,446.
- Hawaii County: 2,644 (2)
- Honolulu: 24,186 (52)
- Kauai: 200
- Maui: 3,257 (10)
- Lanai: 111
- Molokai: 35
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,013 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,078 (1)
- Deaths: 474
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,206 1,180