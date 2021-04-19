Hawaii reports 65 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday, April 19.

There are 52 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui and one Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 31,446.

  • Hawaii County: 2,644 (2)
  • Honolulu: 24,186 (52)
  • Kauai: 200
  • Maui: 3,257 (10)
  • Lanai: 111
  • Molokai: 35
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,013 (1)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,078 (1)
  • Deaths: 474
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,206 1,180

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories