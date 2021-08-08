Hawaii reports 643 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

NOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 643 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Aug. 8.

There are 431 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 118 on the Big Island, 22 on Kauai, 54 on Maui, seven on Molokai and 11 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 46,503.

The state death toll stands at 542.

The state stands at 60.6% of vaccinated residents.

Hawaii County: 4,813 (118)

Honolulu: 33,408 (431)

Kauai: 634 (22)

Maui: 5,547 (54)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 90 (7)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,894 (11)

Required Hospitalization: 2,839 (5)

Deaths: 542

Cases in the past 14 days: 5,508