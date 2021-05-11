Hawaii reports 64 new Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 64 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, May 11.

There are 50 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on Maui, three on Big Island, one on Kauai and four residents diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, two cases on Maui were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,329.

The state death toll remains 488.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: