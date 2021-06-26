Hawaii reports 64 coronavirus cases, two deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 64 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday, June 26.

There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, three on Maui, and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,596.

The state death toll rises to 516. Both deaths were on Oahu. A woman, who is in the 60-69 year age range, with underlying conditions died at home. A man, who is in the 70-79 year age range, with underlying conditions, died in the hospital.

The state stands at 57.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,238 (8)

Honolulu: 27,785 (42)

Kauai: 358

Maui: 4,675 (3)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,345 (11)

Required Hospitalization: 2,455 (11)

Deaths: 516 (2)

Cases in the past 14 days: 562

Probable Cases