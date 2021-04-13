Hawaii reports 64 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, April 13.

As a result of updated information, one case on the Island of Hawaii was removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

That brings state total to 30,909.

There are 39 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, 18 on Maui and one residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll remains at 471.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: