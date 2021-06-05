Hawaii reports 64 coronavirus cases and one new death

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 64 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Saturday, June 5, 2021.

There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and 10 on Maui.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 36,535.

The state death toll rises to 502.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,940 (9)
  • Honolulu: 26,488 (42)
  • Kauai: 322 (1)
  • Maui: 3,684 (10)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 55
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,206
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,355 (4)
  • Deaths: 502 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 671 (-23)

Probable Cases:

  • Hawaii County: 65
  • Honolulu: 731
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 799
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 48

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories