Hawaii reports 64 coronavirus cases and one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 64 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Saturday, June 5, 2021.

There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and 10 on Maui.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 36,535.

The state death toll rises to 502.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,940 (9)

Honolulu: 26,488 (42)

Kauai: 322 (1)

Maui: 3,684 (10)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,206

Required Hospitalization: 2,355 (4)

Deaths: 502 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 671 (-23)

Probable Cases: