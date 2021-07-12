Hawaii reports 63 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 63 COVID-19 cases for Monday, July 12.

There are 26 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, six on Maui, and six residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,544.

The state death toll remains 521.

The state stands at 58.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,295 (15)

Honolulu: 27,520 (26)

Kauai: 421 (7)

Maui: 3,928 (6)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,404 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,527

Deaths: 521

Cases in the past 14 days: 749

Probable Cases