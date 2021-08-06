Hawaii reports 628 Coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 628 COVID-19 cases for Friday, August 6.

There are 424 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 110 on the Big Island, 64 in Maui County, nine in Kauai County and 21 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 45,245.

The state death toll rises to 540.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,594 (110)

Honolulu: 32,562 (424)

Kauai: 595 (9)

Maui: 5,428 (64)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,868 (21)

Required Hospitalization: 2,814

Deaths: 540

Cases in the past 14 days: 4,781

Probable Cases