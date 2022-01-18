Hawaii reports 6252 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 6252 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

There are 3,949 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 834 on the Big Island, 547 on Kauai, 10 on Lanai, 816 on Maui, 24 on Molokai, and 72 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 180,838.

The state death toll remains at 1,126.

The state stands at 75.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: