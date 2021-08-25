Hawaii reports 625 COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 625 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

There are 376 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 100 on the Big Island, 39 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 96 on Maui, two on Molokai and 10 resident diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 57,747.

The state death toll rises to 573.

The state stands at 62.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: