Catch-up numbers: Hawaii reports 622 Coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 622 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Friday, July 30.

On Wednesday, the DOH announced that the case count for July 28 would be a partial count due to an electronic lab reporting system interruption. The health department confirms Friday’s numbers are a catch up of that day.

There are 359 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 111 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, 74 on Maui and 70 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 41,925.

The state death toll rises to 537.

The state stands at 60.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,950 (111)

Honolulu: 30,406 (359)

Kauai: 539 (8)

Maui: 5,083 (74)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,749 (70)

Required Hospitalization: 2,694

Deaths: 537

Cases in the past 14 days: 2,653

Probable Cases