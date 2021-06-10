Hawaii reports 62 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 62 COVID-19 cases for Thursday, June 10.
There are 32 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, 17 on Maui and one diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 36,793.
The state death toll remains 505.
- Hawaii County: 2,994 (10)
- Honolulu: 26,632 (32)
- Kauai: 323 (2)
- Maui: 3,744 (17)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,220 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,377
- Deaths: 505
- Cases in the past 14 days: 698
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 65
- Honolulu: 755
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 4
- Maui: 810
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 51