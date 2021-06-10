Hawaii reports 62 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 62 COVID-19 cases for Thursday, June 10.

There are 32 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, 17 on Maui and one diagnosed out of state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings state total to 36,793.

The state death toll remains 505.

  • Hawaii County: 2,994 (10)
  • Honolulu: 26,632 (32)
  • Kauai: 323 (2)
  • Maui: 3,744 (17)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 55
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,220 (1)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,377
  • Deaths: 505
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 698

Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 65
  • Honolulu: 755
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 4
  • Maui: 810
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 51

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories