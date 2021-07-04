Hawaii reports 62 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 62 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, July 4.

There are 35 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, four on Kauai, five on Maui, and 10 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,995.

The state death toll stands at 518.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,287 (8)

Honolulu: 28,017 (35)

Kauai: 392 (4)

Maui: 4,713 (5)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,391 (10)

Required Hospitalization: 2,488 (4)

Deaths: 518

Cases in the past 14 days: 596

Probable Cases