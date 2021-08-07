Hawaii reports 615 coronavirus cases, two new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 615 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Saturday, Aug. 7.

There are 415 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 101 on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, 65 on Maui, two on Molokai and 15 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 45,860.

The state death toll rises to 542.

The state stands at 60.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,695 (101)

Honolulu: 32,977 (415)

Kauai: 612 (17)

Maui: 5,493 (65)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 83 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,883 (15)

Required Hospitalization: 2,834 (20)

Deaths: 542

Cases in the past 14 days: 5,150

Probable Cases